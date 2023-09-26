Puppet Masters
Cruz concerned Democrats will 'parachute' in surprise replacement for Biden: Michelle Obama
Washington Examiner
Sat, 23 Sep 2023 18:44 UTC
Cruz, speaking on his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, shared his theory that the Democratic Party may replace Biden with former first lady Michelle Obama around the time of the Democratic National Convention in 11 months.
"Here's the scenario that I think is perhaps most likely, and most dangerous: In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama," Cruz said.
He listed the former first lady as the person the Democratic Party would pick because she checks all the boxes in terms of likability and diversity.
"And so, when I see the media turning on Joe Biden right now, I think the odds of Michelle Obama parachuting in August of 2024 have risen dramatically," Cruz said. "And that ought to scare the hell out at anyone who is unhappy about the direction this country is going and doesn't want us to go even crazier in an even worse direction."
Cruz also offered up a different scenario in which Biden drops out and an open primary occurs in the Democratic Party, with candidates such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). In that situation, Cruz predicts that Warren would be the nominee.
He said the scenario of an open primary without Biden is less likely due to upcoming filing deadlines for several of the early primaries for 2024.
The first Democratic deciding contest on the calendar for the 2024 primaries is the Iowa Caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024, while the Democratic National Convention is scheduled from Aug. 19-22, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.
Despite talk of Biden not running for reelection, the president has stated he fully intends to seek another term and has placed many potential challengers on his campaign's advisory board.
Comment: Such a hideous scenario has the potential to give Barry his fourth "term". It does not bear thinking about.
And it's not the first time the idea has come up: Are Dems prepping Michelle Obama for a Hail-Mary toss against Trump
Obviously not ...