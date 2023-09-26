At least 10 people were killed due to lightning strikes in the last 24 hours as thundershowers lashed several districts in the state. The Patna Meteorological Centre has issued a warning for such thundershowers in south Bihar on Tuesday as well.A yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for the districts of Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Patna, Arwal, Aurangabad, Gaya, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Jamui, Khagaria, Munger, Banka, Bhagalpur and Katihar.The districts from where lightning deaths were reported in the last 24 hours included Gaya (2), Jamui (1), Aurangabad (1), Buxar (1), Katihar (1), Nalanda (1), Lakhisarai (1), Bhagalpur (1) and Banka (1).