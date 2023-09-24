President Biden looked confused again Wednesday as he walked into a giant flag at the United Nations — then appeared to anger Brazil's president by walking off stage without shaking his hand.He turned toward the 80-year-old president, who nodded in response — but continued to fumble with the headset throughout Lula's speech.He instead simply waved to the audience and awkwardly saluted, before he shuffled off the stage.It is just the latest gaffe from Biden, who has faced escalating concerns over his age as he runs to remain president in 2024.The Post has reached out to the White House and Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.Biden said the partnership between the US and Brazil over workers' rights only involved the two nations for now, but other nations and organizations are also welcome to join.Lula also said that in the wake of threats to democracies across the world, it was important to uphold the rights of workers and help working families."It's more than just another bilateral [partnership]," the Brazilian president said."It's a faith relationship that we are building here and a new era for US-Brazilian relations amongst equal partners," he said, adding that "poverty and inequality is not in the interest of anybody."