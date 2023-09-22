© Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times/KJN



The Biden administration announced on Wednesday the launch of an American Climate Corps to train thousands of young workers to pursue careers fighting climate change, a pared-back version of the program Democrats first proposed in sweeping climate legislation.The New Deal-era program, which is expected to tap at least $40 million to fund the initiative, will aim to hire and train a new generation of the workforce focused on clean energy and a climate-resilient economy through projects such as conserving and restoring lands and waters while deploying clean energy. But the new program is a sliver of what was initially proposed inwhich would have investedThe move comes amidafter it was left out of the Inflation Reduction Act. Led by climate hawksthey argued the program was necessary to work on key conservation and climate priorities.According to a fact sheet from the White House, theAlong with an approved Department of Labor program that would seek to create apprenticeship programs with green initiatives, thefor jobs necessitating certification to build energy-efficient technologies., a program that would engage adults in wildfire prevention and restoration, along with other projects. The Department of the Interior would also invest— a program that partners tribes and land organizations with the Interior Department to establish conservation crews and projects serving underserved communities.In conjunction with the White House's Climate Corps, five states — Arizona, Utah, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Maryland — announced they are launching their ownwhich will work in collaboration with the federal program. This totals 10 states that have launched programs.