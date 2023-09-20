© Elbit Systems



Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems announces it has been awarded a contract worth $95 million to supply an unnamed European country with suicide drones.Elbit says it will supply the SkyStriker loitering munitions over a period of two years.The SkyStriker is capable of flying for up to two hours with a range of up to 100 kilometers, and is designed to carry different types of warheads weighing up to 10 kilograms, according to the company.