About a third of U.S. registered voters surveyed said they think President Biden would finish a second term if reelected, compared to a little more than half of voters who think the same for former President Trump, according to a poll.The CBS News/YouGov survey , published Sunday, found 34 percent of registered voters said they believe Biden would finish a second term, while 44 percent said he would leave office before the end of his second term and 22 percent said they are not sure.Meanwhile, 55 percent said they think Trump would finish his second term, 16 percent said they believe he would leave office before his second term is up, and 29 percent said they are not sure.While the two presidential candidates are only three years apart in age, concerns over Biden's age and physical and mental fitness have become a large criticism of his reelection campaign. At 80, Biden is the oldest U.S. president. If reelected in 2024, he would be 86 at the end of his second term.In recent weeks, multiple polls have indicated a growing concern among voters over Biden's age. CNN poll released earlier this month showed more than half, or 56 percent, of Democrats are "seriously concerned" Biden's age is negatively impacting a variety of factors, including his physical and mental competence and his ability to win the 2024 election.Despite any concerns over the incumbent's health and age, the poll found Biden and Trump are neck and neck in a hypothetical match-up, with Trump having a 1-point edge over Biden — 50 percent to 49 percent.The CBS News/YouGov poll surveyed 4,002 U.S. adult residents between Sept. 12-15. The margin of error is 2.1 points.