Thousands of supporters of a pro-Russian Czech opposition party gathered in Prague on Saturday to protest against the country's centre-right government, criticising its economic management and military support for Ukraine.The protest was called by the PRO movement, which is not represented in parliament and has taken a nationalist, pro-Moscow and anti-Western line.News agency CTK estimated the turnout at about 10,000 people, smaller than a similar event a year ago which took place at the height of Europe's energy price surge."We made another step today to move out of the way the rock that is the government of Mr (Prime Minister Petr) Fiala," PRO leader Jindrich Raichl told the crowd in Prague's Wenceslas Square.He also voiced support for Slovakia's former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has adopted a staunchly anti-Western stance ahead of an election on Sept. 30.Protesters also criticised the government's stewardship of the economy, which has suffered double-digit inflation and underperformed its European peers, with output not yet returning to pre-COVID levels.Police said in a social media post they had detained one man at the rally wearing a patch of the Russian private military company Wagner Group on suspicion of supporting genocide, without giving further details.