trump pelosi
Former President Trump discussed the events of January 6, 2021 during an interview aired Sunday on NBC's Meet The Press.

He mocked reports that he "grabbed" a Secret Service agent in the presidential limo and blamed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi for letting the riot get out of control.

"What did you do when the Capitol was under attack?" asked NBC's Kristen Welker.

"Nancy Pelosi was in charge of security. She turned down 10,000 soldiers. If she didn't turn down the soldiers, you wouldn't have had January 6," Trump said. "I'm not going to tell you anything. Let me put it this way, I behaved so well. I did such a good job. Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 soldiers."

"Listen to me," he continued. "I understand that the police testified against her, the chief of the Capitol Police, great people, they testified against her, and they burned all the evidence. They destroyed all the evidence about Nancy Pelosi... She had authority over the Capitol... I assumed she took care of it."

"National Guard not coming? I asked it to be there three days in advance and she turned it down!"

"The Mayor of D.C. gave us a letter saying that she turned it down," he repeated. "Nancy Pelosi also was asked and she turned it down. The Capitol Police [chief] said he wanted it and she wouldn't accept it. She is responsible for January 6. Nancy Pelosi is responsible and the January 6 Committee refused to interview her."