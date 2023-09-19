Former President Trump discussed the events of January 6, 2021 during an interview aired Sunday on NBC's Meet The Press.He mocked reports that he "grabbed" a Secret Service agent in the presidential limo and blamed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi for letting the riot get out of control."What did you do when the Capitol was under attack?" asked NBC's Kristen Welker."The Mayor of D.C. gave us a letter saying that she turned it down," he repeated. "Nancy Pelosi also was asked and she turned it down. The Capitol Police [chief] said he wanted it and she wouldn't accept it.Nancy Pelosi is responsible and the January 6 Committee refused to interview her."