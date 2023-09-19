© Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP



India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat Tuesday and accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs, escalating a breach with Ottawa over its allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer and spokesperson for the Sikhs For Justice organization, has said Nijjar had been warned by Canadian intelligence officials about being targeted for assassination by "mercenaries" before he was gunned down.Trudeau told Parliament Monday that Canadian security agencies were investigating "credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen.""Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it wrote in a statement issued earlier Tuesday.In March, the Modi government summoned the Canadian high commissioner in New Delhi, the top diplomat in the country, to complain about Sikh independence protests in Canada. In 2020, India's foreign ministry also summoned the top diplomat over comments made by Trudeau about an agricultural protest movement associated with the state of Punjab, where many Sikhs live.The dueling expulsions come amid tense relations between Canada and India. Trade talks have been derailed and Canada just canceled a trade mission to India that was planned for the fall.Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up Nijjar's slaying with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 meeting in New Delhi last week. He said he told Modi that any Indian government involvement would be unacceptable and that he asked for cooperation in the investigation.At the G20 meeting, Modi expressed "strong concerns" over Canada's handling of the Sikh independence movement during a meeting with Trudeau at the G20, India's statement said.The statement called on Canada to work with India on what New Delhi said is a threat to the Canadian Indian diaspora, andEarlier this year, supporters of the Khalistan movement vandalized Indian consulates in London and San Francisco.While in New Delhi for the G20, Trudeau skipped a dinner hosted by the Indian president and local media reports said he was snubbed by Modi when he got a quick "pull aside" meeting instead of a bilateral meeting. To make things worse, Trudeau was stuck in India for 36 hours after the summit ended because his flight was grounded due to a mechanical snag. "Trudeau's turbulent India trip refuses to end," read the headline on the India Today website last week.It's unclear when exactly Trudeau brought up Nijjar's case with Modi during the G20."India should've seen it coming. Trudeau needed to be engaged, not snubbed during his India visit. Now it has reached a point of difficult return," Singh, the former diplomat, also remarked on X, formerly known as Twitter.On Monday Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said the expelled Indian diplomat was the head of Indian intelligence in Canada.Joly said Trudeau also raised the matter with U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Canadian opposition New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh, who is himself Sikh, called it outrageous and shocking. Singh said he grew up hearing stories that challenging India's record on human rights might prevent you from getting a visa to travel there."But to hear the prime minister of Canada corroborate a potential link between a murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil by a foreign government is something I could never have imagined," Singh said.The World Sikh Organization of Canada called Nijjar an outspoken supporter of Khalistan who "often led peaceful protests against the violation of human rights actively taking place in India and in support of Khalistan.""Nijjar had publicly spoken of the threat to his life for months and said that he was targeted by Indian intelligence agencies," the statement said.In 1984, Indian forces stormed the Golden Temple in the state's Amritsar city to flush out Sikh separatists, who had taken refuge there. The controversial operation killed around 400, according to official figures, although Sikh groups estimate the toll to be higher.The prime minister who ordered the raid, Indira Gandhi, was killed afterwards by two of her bodyguards, who were Sikh. Her death triggered a series of anti-Sikh riots, in which Hindu mobs went from house to house across northern India, pulling Sikhs from their homes, hacking many to death and burning others alive.