Some harrowing video footage has captured the moment when lightning struck two people on a beach in Michoacan, Mexico, surprising bathers who were enjoying a day by the sea.The dangerous situation saw people trying to flee the beach as quickly as possible, after noticing the change in weather conditions as a storm arrived.Rushing to gather their belongings to leave the beach, two people were caught out by lightning, which electrocuted them.Municipal authorities said that the people struck were identified as a tourist and a hammock seller from Colima.One was a woman, who was killed instantly, while the other was a male who was taken to a hospital but died while receiving medical attention.Although 90 percent of people survive lightning strikes, on this occasion it caused two fatalities and led the surrounding people to flee for their lives.