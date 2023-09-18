© CC0



"When you give power over law to people who see law only as a weapon with which to get enemies, you destroy the rule of law. That's what the dumbshit white liberals have done."

— Paul Craig Roberts

Everybody I talk to feels a gnawing tingle of dread in their livers and lights as our world tilts intoThe Party of Chaos rules solely on the basis of insults to its citizens.like civil war, something they can label "white supremacy," as if that would justify declaring a state of siege — an emergency suspension of rights to speak, to move, to assemble, to resist the sticky pseudopods of the malevolent Blob that Washington has become.These insults are all obvious untruths, and behind them, you can be sure, lurk great crimes. Crimes, of course, call for adjudication and payment. That has been the American way. So, naturally, the Party of Chaos, stolidly based against the American way, hasThey have spoiled and dishonored every authority in this land and disgracing the law is their ultimate prize.It's hard to say which of their insults is the worst, they are all so gross and arrant, but the untruths around the Covid-19 vaccine operation seem the most conspicuously sinister.is still pushing these shots for all Americans down to six-month-old babies, despite a freight train of evidence that they are useless for preventing the disease and blatantly harmful, especially for children. She is either very stupid, dangerously wicked, or insane. You decide:That number should not induce a whole lot of confidence this time around among the CDC officials and their masters from Pfizer Inc. Papers are now circulating that saycoming out of the woodworkThe CDC and its sister public health agencies lied extravagantly about the original virus, of course, and now everybody knows it. Who is left to fool in our country? If they move to surreptitiously release something with a much higher fatality rate — to reignite fear in the population — they could easily put their own lives in jeopardy, since its unlikely their labs might as quickly develop a vaccine they could protect themselves with.Calling for more lockdowns and school closures won't go over so well this time either, and federal enforcement efforts will be laughed at in the states where a majority is not insane. Working people know they'll be ruined financially again if the schools are not available for babysitting. Even the states under the sway of mass formation psychosis, such as my New York, will be deeply divided.The Ukraine war caper has pretty clearly lost its appeal as a supposed crusade for "democracy." The yellow and blue flags vanished from the front porches and car bumpers months ago.that we have any national interest in that sad sack country. Our own government engineered the fiasco, and from every angleUkraine has been reduced to a failed state in-waiting; Euroland has sacrificed its industrial economy for nothing; and the USA has squandered its last bits of prestige among other nations in this ignominious game of Lets You and Him Fight. Also,Even the people who supposedly elected "Joe Biden" are becoming a little concerned about blundering into World War Three over the mess created by Victoria Nuland & Company.How did we come to the point thatto question the veracity of elections in America? And to charge a former president of the US for doing it? Much as the deck is stacked against Mr. Trump, his enemies have stupidly stuffed that deck full of jokers that are liable to shriek and giggle their way out of court when turned face-up.of the DC District Court is one of the jokers, having already branded Mr. Trump a seditious insurrectionist in the trails of many J-6 demonstrators she sent to jail on longer sentences than the prosecutors even asked for.of Fulton County, Ga, is another joker who constructed a career-ending booby-trap for herself, andof New York County (Manhattan) will not be the one laughing when he's finally bum-rushed out of his law license.An interestingin the months ahead as the revenue stream of the Biden family foreign consulting firm gets audited in a House impeachment Inquiry. And an interesting-er fate awaits the Party of Chaos when it finally has to admit that it doesn't have a candidate for the 2024 presidential election — at least a candidate anyone has ever heard of.He can gracefully bow out of office and avoid the historic humiliation of being unmasked as the crookedest chief executive ever — but if he does that, he loses the ability to pardon the son he so loves in any upcoming indictments, or pardon himself as CEO of Biden Consulting Inc.Or, just maybe, the Blob will steal into the White House residence some gloomy pre-dawn morn, and settle its quivering, gelatinous endoplasm over "JB's" face until his struggles with Congress and everything else on this plane of existence come mercifully (for us) to their end.