© TikTok / @thebizzleeffect



Xylazine was found in over 90% of drug samples tested in Philadelphia in 2021, according to city data.

Distressing new video shows addicts stumbling in a trance-like state along sidewalks strewn with burning trash heaps at the epicenter of Philadelphia's "tranq" drug epidemic The Kensington neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia, which has become notorious for its open-air drug market, is seen crowded with hordes of drug-addled people — many of them sprawled barefoot on the filthy ground, or slumped over in the video posted on TikTok by thebizzleeffect. Others are seen passed out on random stoops, or in one of the many makeshift homeless encampments dotting the crime-ridden neighborhood.Others seem to have little more to their name than the grimy clothes on their back.Kensington's desperate business owners have resorted to using booby traps and "hacks" for protection, Frank Rodriguez, a recovering heroin addict-turned-activist, told Fox News The drug is so dangerous that Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, labeled it an "emerging threat" earlier this year.Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stopped off in Kensington in July and shared footage from his visit, writing in the caption, "The people I met in Kensington, PA, couldn't care less if you had an R or D next to your name. Fentanyl, Violence and homelessness are the problem. That's what we show up to fix. America First."Philadelphia health officials have previously acknowledged that the "City of Brotherly Love" has been overwhelmed by the "tranq" epidemic. "Xylazine has hit Philadelphia particularly hard, causing increased overdose deaths as well as severe wounds that can lead to sepsis and amputation," the Philadelphia Department of Health and Board of Health said in a joint statement in April.That same month, Philadelphia's Opioid Response Unit unveiled an action plan to tackle the "tranq" crisis by reaching out to local communities in a bid to step up prevention, partnering with schools and places of worship to promote anti-drug messaging, expanding access to treatment programs and joining forces with law enforcement agencies to disrupt the open-air drug market.