© Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"The problem with these countries is that they do not analyze the consequences of their own moves. These countries, unfortunately, have low intellectual potential."

"Technically, it is in their national interests. China should be interested in Russia disappearing, because it is an archaic nation that drags China into unnecessary conflicts. It would be in their interest now to distance themselves from Russia as far as possible, take all the resources it has, and take part of the Russian territory under their legal control. In fact, they will do that."

Mikhail Podoliak has claimed...The people leading India and China lack the ability to predict the long-term consequences of their policies, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has claimed.Mikhail Podoliak pointed to what he called "the problem of the modern world," singling out India and China, in an interview with Ukrainian media on Tuesday.Podoliak suggested that even though India has a lunar exploration program, it "does not mean that this nation understands what the modern world precisely is."Podoliak complained that India, China and Türkiye were "profiting" from the war by maintaining trade with Russia.Following the interview, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman urged Podoliak to clarify his remarks, when asked about them during a media briefing on Wednesday.Podoliak has a record of lashing out at nations, organizations and public figures seen as not sufficiently supportive of Kiev.whom he had brandedThe pontiff had encouraged Russian Catholics to cherish their nation's historic legacy.The Ukrainian official alsowho Podoliak claimed "enabled evil" by refusing Kiev's request to use his Starlink communications system to launch drone attacks against the Russian Black Sea Fleet.