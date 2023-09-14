Since today is the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, you might think these 34 organizations will be focused on al-Qaeda, ISIS or the Iranian Republican Guard Corps. But you would be wrong. They are focused on Americans who dissent from the prevailing narratives coming out of the federal government and its collaborating partners in the corporate media and major social media platforms.
Whether it's Covid and vaccines, the war in Ukraine, immigration, the Second Amendment, LGBTQ ideology and child-gender confusion, the integrity of our elections, or the issue of protecting life in the womb, you are no longer allowed to hold dissenting opinions and voice them publicly in America. If you do, your own government will take note and consider you a potential "violent extremist" and terrorist.
The $20 million is going to universities, behavioral and mental-health providers, youth services organizations, schools, churches and faith leaders, and state law enforcement agencies. Their job will be to identify political dissidents and foster interventions among those Americans considered to be "going down a path toward violence."
This money comes from the Department of Homeland Security Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships, or CP3. The program was started in fiscal 2020 and has to date awarded $70 million in grants to private nonprofits, state and local government agencies.
The following is from the Department of Homeland Security press release announcing the $20 million in new grants (notice the emphasis on public health, which is the same emphasis used by the U.N. World Health Organization, an emphasis also used by New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham in her recent declaration suspending the Second Amendment).
The CP3 program, according to the release, "helps to prevent targeted violence and terrorism through funding, training, increased public awareness, and the development of partnerships across every level of the government, the private sector and in local communities across our country. Leveraging an approach informed by public health research, CP3 brings together mental health providers, educators, faith leaders, public health officials, social services, nonprofits, and others in communities across the country to help people who may be escalating to violence.""Created in 2021, CP3 is tasked with strengthening our country's ability to prevent acts of targeted violence and terrorism nationwide. To help accomplish this mission, CP3 cultivates partnerships across every level of government and within local communities, provides grant funding and prevention training, and promotes greater awareness and understanding of TVTP (Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention) strategies and best practices. Leveraging a public health-informed approach, CP3 brings together behavioral and mental health providers, educators, faith leaders, social service providers, nonprofits, law enforcement, and other state, local, and community partners to address systemic factors that can lead to violence while strengthening protective factors at the local level that support the safety, well-being, and resiliency of communities in the United States."
This all sounds wonderful, until you figure out that it's not focused on actual terrorists or drug cartel members who slip into our country every day from across wide-open borders with intent to harm Americans. It's focused on spying on law-abiding Americans who the government considers dangerous simply because of their views on various political or social issues.
This program, administered by DHS and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the full support of Congress, is "the only federal grant program solely dedicated to helping local communities develop and strengthen their capabilities in this area."
The 2023 grant program has the following priorities, according to the DHS website:
- Implementing Prevention Capabilities in Small and Mid-Sized Communities;
- Advancing Equity in Awards and Engaging Underserved Communities in Prevention;
- Addressing Online Aspects of Targeted Violence and Terrorism;
- Preventing Domestic Violent Extremism; and
- Enhancing Local Threat Assessment and Management Capabilities.
Below is a full listing of all 34 organizations on the receiving end of the latest round of grants, in alphabetical order, with the information coming directly from the abstracts listed on the DHS website.
