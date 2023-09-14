"Created in 2021, CP3 is tasked with strengthening our country's ability to prevent acts of targeted violence and terrorism nationwide. To help accomplish this mission, CP3 cultivates partnerships across every level of government and within local communities, provides grant funding and prevention training, and promotes greater awareness and understanding of TVTP (Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention) strategies and best practices. Leveraging a public health-informed approach, CP3 brings together behavioral and mental health providers, educators, faith leaders, social service providers, nonprofits, law enforcement, and other state, local, and community partners to address systemic factors that can lead to violence while strengthening protective factors at the local level that support the safety, well-being, and resiliency of communities in the United States."

Implementing Prevention Capabilities in Small and Mid-Sized Communities;

Advancing Equity in Awards and Engaging Underserved Communities in Prevention;

Addressing Online Aspects of Targeted Violence and Terrorism;

Preventing Domestic Violent Extremism; and

Enhancing Local Threat Assessment and Management Capabilities.

examining the role of increased use of psychotropic drugs in treating young people, not to mention the nation's obvious moral decay. It's much easier to fund, train and weaponize groups to have a political bias and an ax to grind against roughly half the U.S. population.