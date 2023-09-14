Russian air defenses have engaged multiple hostile targets over Crimea, according to the governor of Sevastopol...Ukrainian forces have targetedaccording to Mikhail Razvozhaev, governor of the strategic city which hosts Russia's Black Sea fleet.. He later said thatof whom four were in a moderately serious condition. The official said that while air defenses were activated against the suspected missiles,There was no immediate information about the extent of the damage. Several photos and videos shared by Russian Telegram news channels purportedly showed an explosion and fire in the vicinity of a shipbuilding yard.as a precaution during the incident. Razvozhaev said that security services "continue to monitor the situation," urging residents to remain calm and only trust official sources of information.Russia's Defense Ministry later confirmed the strike, saying theof the incoming projectiles, but three made it through, damaging two vessels undergoing repairs at the facility, the statement said.by the Vasily Bykov patrol ship, according to the ministry.In recent months, Ukraine has repeatedly launched drones at Crimea, most of which have been downed by Russian air defenses. Groups of two to three UAVs also targeted the Moscow City business district in the Russian capital, causing minor property damage. The Kremlin has dismissed the attacks as a "nuisance" and an act of desperation, intended to distract from Kiev's failures on the battlefield.