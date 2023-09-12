© Getty Images / Oleg Elkov

The de-dollarization of Russia-China trade is practically complete, according to Georgy Zinoviev, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First Asian Department, as cited by RIA Novosti.The official said the share of the US dollar in mutual settlements between the neighboring nations has substantially shrunk over the past two years.He added that the volume of trading in the ruble-yuan pair on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) had outpaced volumes in the dollar-ruble pair long ago.According to Zinoviev,The diplomat noted that Moscow and Beijing have developed vital tools to make it possible to "facilitate all necessary transactions as much as possible," despite international political and economic instability that significantly affects financial institutions and their ability to efficiently operate.Zinoviev's comments come ahead of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum, which kicks off on September 10 in Vladivostok, Russia. Most of the discussions at the annual event will focus on trade, business, and investment.