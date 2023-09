Florida State University criminology professor Eric Stewart was a guru of the claim that "systemic racism" infests America's police and American society.Now he's out of a job on account of "extreme negligence" in his research.The academic was fired after almost 20 years of his data — including figures used in an explosive study, which claimed the legacy of lynchings made whites perceive blacks as criminals, and that the problem was worse among conservatives — were found to be in question.Among the studies he has had to retract were claims that whites wanted longer sentences for blacks and Latinos.To date, six of Stewart's articles published in major academic journals like Criminology and Law and Society Review between 2003 and 2019 have been fully retracted after allegations the professor's data was fake or so badly flawed it should not have been published.Pickett said they had worked together in 2011 researching whether the public was demanding longer sentences for black and Hispanic criminals as those minority populations grew, with the paper claiming they did.When the investigation into Stewart began in 2020,After sixteen years as a professor of criminology at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Provost James Clark formally notified Stewart he was being terminated in a July 13 letter."I do not see how you can teach our students to be ethical researchers or how the results of future research projects conducted by you could be deemed as trustworthy," Clark wrote to Stewart, who has been absent from his role since March.The retracted studies looked into contentious social issues, like whether the public perceives black and Latino people as threats and the role of racial discrimination in America's criminal justice system.Stewart floated the idea "that this effect will be greater among whites... where socioeconomic disadvantage and political conservatism are greater."And in a third, Stewart claimed Americans wanted tougher sentences for Latinos because their community was increasing in numbers and becoming more economically successful."Latino population growth and perceived Latino criminal and economic threat significantly predict punitive Latino sentiment," he concluded in the 2015 study, which has now been retracted Stewart's research also delved into the relationship between incarceration and divorce, street violence, the impact of tough neighborhoods on adolescents, whether street gardens reduce crime, and how race impacts student discipline in schools.But the disgraced professor was able to rise to prominence as an influencer in his field despite his studies from as early as 2003 now being retracted. according to Google Scholar — a measure of his clout as an academic.He was vice president and fellow at the American Society of Criminology, who honored him as one of four highly distinguished criminologists in 2017.He was also a W.E.B. DuBois fellow at the National Institute of Justice.The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the National Science Foundation, which is an arm of the federal government, and the National Institute of Justice, which is run by the Department of Justice, have all funneled money into research Stewart presided over.The National Institute of Mental Health, a branch of the NIH, poured $3.2 million into research on how African Americans transition into adulthood.Stewart presided over that initiative as co-principal investigator from 2007 to 2012.While there he served on the school's diversity, promotion and tenure committees, giving him a say over who got ahead on campus.The fired professor, 51, graduated from Fort Valley State University and earned his Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 2000.His colleagues believed he would become an editor of Criminology, the premier journal in the field.The journal did not respond to a request for comment.FSU and Stewart also did not respond to request for comment. Pickett declined to comment.