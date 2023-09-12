© India

The Group of 20 economic summit has added the African Union as a permanent member, Indian President Narendra Modi announced Saturday, as the group gaveled in its annual meeting in New Delhi, India.Adding the African Union has been a popular movement among G-20 members.last December."We need more African voices in international conversations," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last year, sayingon matters of the economy, climate, health policy and national security.South Africa was previously the continent's only representation at the summit.In his opening remarks, Modi also addressed the earthquake which shook Morocco Friday night, killing at least 800 people. He also urged "concrete solutions" to global problems that stem from "ups and downs in the global economy, the north and the south divide, the chasm between the east and the west," and other issues like terrorism, cybersecurity, health and water security, he said.A draft version of the summit's closing remarksThe leaders ofchose not to attend the event, likely to avoid face-to-face conversations with Ukraine's western allies and for other disputes.The agenda for the summit focuses on developing nations, a trend pushed by Modi. India's G-20 negotiator Amitabh Kant told The AP that"Our view was that Global South, developing countries, emerging markets must be able to get long-term financing," he said.