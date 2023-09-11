© Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik



"The withdrawal of Western companies from Russia has created vast opportunities for Chinese businessmen and enterprises to cooperate with Russia. For example, in the vehicle manufacturing sector: many Chinese carmakers have entered the Russian market throughout the past year. While previously they made up only 5-6% of the market, now it is almost 40%."

"Our cooperation framework is very convenient for both sides, stable political relations between our countries promote the development of trade and business relations. Chinese businessmen are interested in Russia's raw materials, Russian businessmen are interested in Chinese machinery and equipment. This makes our cooperation mutually beneficial and opens up potential for development."

"Businesses in both Russia and China are already accustomed to using national currencies in cross-border transactions. It is very convenient for direct cooperation. We expect the ratio of yuan and ruble transactions in mutual trade to grow to 90%, depending on the type of product."

Chinese companies have greatly benefited from the pullout of Western companies from the Russian market,told RT on Sunday.Speaking on the sidelines of theZhou said Chinese businesses have been actively filling the niches left by the exit of Western companies and are eager to expand their presence in Russia further.He noted that China has been among Russia's major trade partners for the past 14 years, and both countries have created many platforms and opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.Zhou noted that since the introduction of Western sanctions on Moscow, Russia and China have accelerated the use of their own currencies in trade, which has benefitted both nations.and given the rapid expansion of mutual trade and cooperation, this percentage is likely to grow further.Zhou added that China takes great interest in the development ofboth as a supply source and trade partner. He noted that to date,including the construction of a petrochemical complex in Amur Region, as well as a number of projects in agriculture and infrastructure."China's cooperation with the Far East has great potential," Zhou said.