The Florida Board of Governors on Friday approved a college preparedness exam intended to serve as an alternative to the SAT and ACT for use in the Sunshine State's public universities.CEO Jeremy Tate confirmed the state's approval on Friday.The decision comes in the wake of multiple high-profile spats between Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and the College Board , which curates Advanced Placement (AP) materials and the SAT.