Login
© bdteletalk.com
The decision comes in the wake of multiple high-profile spats between Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and the College Board, which curates Advanced Placement (AP) materials and the SAT.

The Florida Board of Governors on Friday approved a college preparedness exam intended to serve as an alternative to the SAT and ACT for use in the Sunshine State's public universities.

The Classic Learning Test aims to offer "a new standard that puts students in front of the thinkers and questions that have most meaningfully shaped our culture for the past two millennia." CLT offers a traditional college entrance exam, as well as a preparatory exam, a high school readiness exam, and tests for younger grades.

CEO Jeremy Tate confirmed the state's approval on Friday.

The decision comes in the wake of multiple high-profile spats between Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and the College Board, which curates Advanced Placement (AP) materials and the SAT. Under the governor's leadership, the state has moved to eliminate what it perceives as left-wing political indoctrination in public education.