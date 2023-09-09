© Sputnik/Russian Foreign Ministry



"Moscow advocates a consistent approach to strengthening the architecture of equal and indivisible security in the region and of ensuring its high pace of development - as well as - constructive, non-politicized dialogue and creative cooperation based on the principles of consensus, mutual respect and a balance of interests."

Attempts by Western military blocs to gain a foothold in the region might lead to its militarization, the Russian foreign minister has warned...- and other military blocs created by the Western nations - might pose threats to the security of the Asia-Pacific Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday. He was speaking at the(EAS) held in Jakarta, Indonesia.The US-led military bloc is making efforts "to install its forces and infrastructure," the minister said, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry in the wake of the meeting. NATO is seeking to introduce its mechanisms for network deterrence into the area, he added.According to Lavrov, another Western-led project -- also poses a significant threat to Asia Pacific's security. The trilateral pact between Australia, the US and the UKthe minister said, while also calling the project "confrontational."Announced in 2021, the AUKUS pact involves various forms of cooperation between the three nations, includingThe triad was launched amid tensions between the US and China.As part of the project, Australia is set to get its first nuclear-powered submarines. The undersea vessels are to arrive in the early 2030s, according to the Australian Navy. The three partners have so far maintained that the submarines are to be armed with conventional weapons only.On Thursday, Lavrov said: