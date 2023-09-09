© T.J. Kirkpatrick-Pool/Getty Images



Summary

10. There has been a quiet progressive takeover of the Biden administration.

9. President Biden, Mastermind? Or is it Dr. Jill?

8. Biden's relationship with Zelensky and the Ukrainians is rockier than it publicly appears.

7. Kamala Harris is the afterthought of the administration.

6. Biden has deep-seated insecurities and resents Barack Obama.

5. Despite the negative headlines that have followed its publication, this was not intended to be an anti-Biden book.

Foer contradicts himself frequently.

4. The 80-year-old president can't help showing his age.

3. Biden can't control his temper.

2. Biden has an incredibly high opinion of his own talents and abilities.

1. Biden's temper and arrogance contributed directly to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.