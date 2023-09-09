© Jim Iseman

People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.A waterspout is described as "a whirling column of air and water mist" by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.