Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) are co-sponsoring the Senate bill, introduced Tuesday as the "Freedom to Breathe Act."
Rep. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) is listed as a sponsor for the legislation in the House.
The lawmakers said they were offering the bill to push back at the imposition of new mask mandates.
Vance said in a statement:
"Multiple entities within our government, within the public health bureaucracy, there are local schools in the D.C. area now reimposing mask mandates, this is coming back unless we stop it from happening. That's why I introduced this legislation, and I'm going to force the Democrats to vote on it. If they say the mask mandates are not coming back, then come to the Senate floor, vote with us, and say 'no more mask mandates.' Let's make it bipartisan."In reality, there's little evidence any federal mask mandates are close to being imposed.
A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., however, has resulted in some private companies and other entities moving to mask mandates.
Vance will try to force floor consideration of the legislation Thursday, he said in the aforementioned statement. The legislation would sunset at the end of 2024 if passed.
