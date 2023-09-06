© Augst Eibner / Pressefoto / Legion-Media

Ukraine has put forth a stern warning to Poland and the European Union, indicating potential legal action if the ban on agricultural product exports is prolonged beyond September 15. This was asserted by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy, Taras Kachka, in an interview with Politico.Kachka conveyed that if Poland, along with other EU countries extends the ban, Ukraine will initiate a lawsuit against both entities at the World Trade Organization (WTO). He stated, "With all due respect and gratitude to Poland in the event of any extended bans post September 15,The crux of Ukraine's contention is that. While Kachka emphasized the spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect between Ukraine and the EU, suggesting that Ukraine would not hastily resort to countermeasures. He pointed out that consistent threats to Ukraine's interests compel them to approach the WTO.The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Igor Zhovkva, resonated with this sentiment, saying that if Brussels remains passive on the matter, Kyiv "holds the right to choose the legal course of action." Moreover, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the country might either kickstart arbitration proceedings in line with the Association Agreement with the EU or seek recourse through the WTO.