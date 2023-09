BBC says "angry protesters" clashed with the policeOtherwise known as migrant riots, the latest violence has erupted in Malmo following a Quran burning by an 'Anti-Islam activist' according to the BBC. "A group of angry protesters tried to stop the burning, which resulted in a showdown between them and police," the report states.Take a look at the "angry protesters" in action:That's not a protest. It's a riot.This exact same thing happened last year in the same areas too:Related: