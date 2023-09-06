riots in Sweden
BBC says "angry protesters" clashed with the police

Displays of cultural diversity have yet again broken out in the multiethnic utopia of Sweden.

Otherwise known as migrant riots, the latest violence has erupted in Malmo following a Quran burning by an 'Anti-Islam activist' according to the BBC.

"A group of angry protesters tried to stop the burning, which resulted in a showdown between them and police," the report states.

Take a look at the "angry protesters" in action:


That's not a protest. It's a riot.






This exact same thing happened last year in the same areas too:


Over the last 20 years, Sweden has taken in more refugees per capita that any other western country, a process which has seen Sweden go from being one of the safest countries in Europe to the second most dangerous.

