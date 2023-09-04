© Michael Probst/AP



"I've decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has been through more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will ask his country's parliament tothis week, and he wantsZelensky's decision, which he announced during his nightly address on Sunday, sets the stage forReznikov has been defense minister since Nov. 2021.He was supposed to come to Washington, D.C., this week.Ukraine's highly anticipated counteroffensive has yielded some small gains over the last two months, though it's unclear if the lack of significant progress contributed to Zelensky's decision to get rid of Reznikov. Russian forces are mostly concentrated in the southern and eastern portion of Ukraine, and they have dug into their position, including using land mines, to make it harder for Ukraine to retake land.41, is a former lawmaker who has headed