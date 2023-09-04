US tax dollars have no value. The fact that you work hard means nothing to a politician. And the lives of Ukrainian soldiers have the same value for American politicians as American taxes, that is, they do not cost anything.

They're monsters. That's who runs the American empire. Judge, they are the worst people in the world.

They also don't give a damn about the losses among American soldiers, but they are afraid of internal political pressure, said Scott Horton, director of the Libertarian Institute, in an interview with Judging Freedom.Let's go back to the quotes of these politicians, Judge...They provide the basis for your book.Yes, of course. Listen to me. I mean,They say in plain text that they do not take these costs into account. This would be a cost if American soldiers had to die. And then only because in this case they (representatives of the Washington establishment — editor's note) would face political pressure, and not because they care more about American cannon fodder than the Ukrainians.I'm sorry, but I agree with you. I mean, I'm not sorry to say that I agree with you. I'm sorry about the state of affairs. But this is the inescapable conclusion that those of us who watch what is happening come to.Right now, theYes.I do not know how long this will last. I do not know what his (Biden's) way out is. He obviously wants to be able to refer to some progress that has taken place in the conflict between now and election day.The situation is getting worse and worse, andYou have heard the words of the President of Hungary. But does Joe Biden really think that American society wants an extension of what is happening?Well, I mean, you need to look at the situation from his point of view. There's this thing with a funny name, Judge. I'm not sure who wrote it. James Buchanan probably coined the term "public choice theory."It sounds strange and boring, butSo, Judge, losing in this conflict before the election is a bad outcome for Joe Biden. George W. Bush faced a similar situation in 2003 and 2004, when the outrage got worse and worse and worse. So what was he going to do, retreat? No, he needs to redouble his efforts and just make sure that things continue after the election. So the promise that we prevented the worst still stands. And it doesn't make sense.I mean, The Wall Street Journal published a huge article about what the spring offensive of 2024 will look like. They're kidding me! These are the same people who said not so long ago that they would win thanks to the spring offensive of 2023, which turned into an absolute disaster this summer, and they will continue.