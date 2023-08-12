© AFP/Efrem Lukatsky



"Does Ukraine have enough weapons to change the balance of the war and get the upper hand? Probably, no. We know this by the fact that they're not currently able to carry out a very decisive counteroffensive against the Russian military. To make a long story short, they need more assistance."

Kiev doesn't have enough weapons to "change the balance of the war," President Andrzej Duda has said...Polish President Andrzej Duda, one of Kiev's most ardent foreign backers, has predicted that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces will likely fail.In an interview published on Thursday, Duda asked the Washington Post, before answering:assaulting multiple points along the frontline from Zaporozhye to Donetsk Regions. However, theAdvancing through minefields without air support, Ukraine's Western-trained and NATO-equipped units have suffered horrendous casualties,according to the most recent figures from the Russian Defense Ministry.Recent media reports suggest that Kiev's Western backers knew that Ukraine wasn't ready to go on the offensive, but encouraged the operation nonetheless. Duda was among those cheerleading the counteroffensive, declaring in early June that the operation would lead to "the ousting of Russian military forces from all occupied territories."claiming that Ukraine did not receive enough munitions, weaponry, or training to succeed. Zelensky and his senior officials have repeatedly asked the US and its allies for F-16 fighter jets, long-range missiles, and anti-aircraft weaponry, claiming that this equipment will reverse Ukraine's losing streak on the battlefield.Moscow has repeatedly urged the West to stop "pumping" weapons into Ukraine, warning that