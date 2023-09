© NewsELA



A conservative journalism organization that uses undercover tactics has recorded a number of public school administrators around the country admitting to using a curriculum service called Newsela to bypass state bans on critical race theory. In a video shared with the Washington Examiner, the organization Accuracy in Media says it filmed several administrators at various school districts saying that they were using Newsela to incorporate certain ideas and concepts from critical race theory.The Accuracy in Media investigations primarily focused on how school administrators were navigating critical race theory bans in a broader sense. Numerous states, including Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Idaho, have all banned the teaching of the theory's concepts in public schools. The theory, which originated in law schools, says U.S. institutions and culture are systemically racist and oppressive to racial minorities.Adam Guillette, the president of Accuracy in Media, told the Washington Examiner in an interview that a common thread began to emerge as his organization continued its undercover investigations:Guillette said.Guillette called Newsela aand pointed to partnerships between the company and several groups that have supported critical race theory, including the Southern Poverty Law Center and the New York Times, which published the 1619 Project, which argued that the true founding of the United States occurred in 1619 when the first ships carrying African slaves arrived in North America.According to its website, Newsela "takes authentic, real world content from trusted sources," primarily news articles and other written materials, and makes the material digestible for students of varying reading levels. The company says it adapts texts to five different reading levels "so content can be both challenging to and supportive of every learner." On its website, it boasts that more than 40 million students have registered for the company's materials."Teachers love that Newsela helps them create more engaging lessons that meet students where they are, and administrators love having the assurance that every content choice teachers make is vetted, aligned to standards, and contributing to learning," the company says.In one clip from the Accuracy in Media videos, an administrator from an Indiana school district acknowledged Newsela had partnered with the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Howard Zinn Education Project and said that "our teachers know that but they're not saying that out loud."Newsela lists a number of partners on its website that provide the company with texts that it adapts to different reading levels. The company's publicly listed partners include news outlets such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, and the Guardian, but also organizations such as Human Rights Watch, the Smithsonian Institution, the Council for Economic Education, the White House Historical Association, and Voices of a People's History.Teaching Tolerance has since been renamed to Learning for Justice. The company had also touted the 1619 Project on X, the social media outlet formerly known as Twitter, in a post from 2020.Newsela did not respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner that asked if the Southern Poverty Law Center was a current partner. The company also did not respond to a question asking if it provided materials such as the 1619 Project to school districts in states that have banned critical race theory.