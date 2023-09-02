Violent protests have erupted between hundreds of Eritrean asylum-seekers and Israeli police in Tel Aviv on Saturday during. The Israeli police said 27 officers were injured in the clashes, andby police firing live rounds after they felt "real danger to their lives."Israeli police in riot gear and on horses tried to corral the protesters, whoat the police., one of the world's most repressive countries,They say they fled danger and persecution from a country known as the "North Korea of Africa" with forced lifetime military conscription in slavery-like conditions., taking power after the country won independence from Ethiopia in a long guerrilla war., there's no free media and exit visas are required. Many young people are forced into military service with no end date, human rights groups and United Nations experts say.The nation on the Horn of Africa has one of the world's worst human rights records, and the asylum-seekers fear death if they were to return.In Israel, they face an uncertain future as the state has attempts to deport them. But despite the struggle to stay, in often squalid conditions, many say they enjoy some freedoms they never would have at home — like the right to protest.