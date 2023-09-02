A waterspout was spotted swirling off the coast of Florida near Panama City Beach on Thursday, August 31. Becky Norton provided the footage and told Storyful her boyfriend, who is a surfer and paddleboarder, spotted the weather phenomenon while at St Andrews State Park checking out the waves."He saw two clouds forming into this funnel cloud," she said. He can be heard in the video explaining there were "two [waterspouts] and then they came together as one." The footage shows a large funnel descending from dark clouds. The National Weather Service (NWS), issued a special marine warning confirming a waterspout was observed and cautioning of winds up to 39 mph. Credit: Becky Norton via Storyful