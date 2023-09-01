West, who supported Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, was asked Tuesday on The Hill's Rising for his reaction to the senator's comments earlier in the week defending his support for President Joe Biden's reelection bid while saying that progressive community, including West, needs to unite with the mainstream left to stop "authoritarianism."
West responded:
"Brother Bernie's making a plausible argument, but I think deep down in his heart, he knows that the Democratic Party has no fundamental intention of speaking to the needs of poor people and working people."
West, an Ivy League academic, also said that the Democratic Party is "dominated" by its corporate and militarist wings and that
"Sanders and Cortez are window dressing at worst, and at best, people to appeal to every four years, but a Democratic Party is beyond redemption at this point when it comes to seriously speaking to the needs of poor and working people"Sanders' worries about 2024 are not unwarranted. Democratic Party insiders expressed concerns earlier this summer that third-party candidates could take votes away from Biden in the general election, securing a win for former President Donald Trump.
