The Golden State had hundreds of youths beating the tar out of each other on Sunday leaving some local journalists confused.The Los Angeles Times reported that brawls involving teens broke out at two separate malls.Torrance Police Sgt. Ron Salary said that around 4 P.M Pacific, the police received a call reporting "a large crowd of juveniles fighting among themselves" at the shopping mall. Torrance police said that the number of youths actually brawling was unclear, but that a thousand were watching the scene unfold.Sgt. Salary also revealed that there were reports of shots fired but no one was reportedly struck. He also said there were no serious injuries reported.When one observes the below video, though, there is cause for skepticism.In this footage, you can hear gunshots fired within the first three seconds as the youths swarm the location and throw down. One young female was stabbed during the fracas.The LA Times reported that the injured teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.The occurrence of two huge teen brawls in one day sparked some confusion amongst local journalists. One, Tina Sampay, speculated that perhaps it was a new Tiktok trend or cheap movie tickets.Notice how you do not see any of this happening in small towns?