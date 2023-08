The increase in whale, dolphin, and other cetacean deaths off the East Coast of the United States since 2016 is not due to the construction of large industrial wind turbines, U.S. government officials say.Their scientists have done the research, they say, to prove that whatever is killing the whales is completely unrelated to the wind industry.My nonprofit organization, Environmental Progress, which is independent of all energy interests, funded the documentary because, like millions of Americans, we love whales and believe their extinction is an avoidable tragedyThe species in question is the North Atlantic right whale.The documentary may not stop the industrial wind projects from being built. After all, the wind projects are going forward despite urgent warnings from leading conservation groups and a top scientist at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).I have been involved in a lot of great causes in the 35 years that I have been politically active. This one, saving the whales, is easily one of the most noble and important. One of my first political memories as a boy was the Greenpeace "Save the Whales" sticker in my father's food co-op.Whales touch something deep within us. They care deeply for their offspring. They form communities. They sing.Whales are, as the conservationists in "Thrown to the Wind" explain, magnificent spiritual beings, not just great biological ones.There appear to be at least two distinct mechanisms by which wind industry activities are killing whales.Whale deaths caused by boat strikes are not unrelated to windfarm works — as some have sought to claim — but fueled by them.Shot in the hand-held style made famous by Paul Greengrass, the creator and director of the Jason Bourne movies, Markowitz's "Thrown To The Wind" gives the experience of being on the ocean and in the room with the film's stars, Lisa Linowes, who correlated the whale deaths to wind industry activity with Eric Turner, and Rob Rand.Linowes is a lifelong environmental activist, data analyst, and co-founder of the Save the Right Whales Coalition She's also an obsessive data nerd who, working with her husband, sold their start-up software company over a decade ago and moved to New England where she does her conservation work full-time and without pay.Rand, meanwhile, is a conservationist and one of the world's leading underwater acoustics experts with over 30 years of experience.The commitment by Markowitz to investigative documentary filmmaking led him to go out on the ocean with Rand to measure the sound of industrial wind activity.After a dead whale washed ashore on Takanassee Beach in New Jersey two weeks ago, police blocked off the area so tractors could be brought in to remove it."We were sitting on the beach yesterday, and I noticed it when people started running up to it," Soraya Nimaroff, who lives nearby, told the Ashbury Park Press. "I'm very sad. It is very sad."Our research shouldn't have been necessary. Dr. Sean Hayes, a top NOAA scientist warned last year that industrial wind projects "could have population-level effects on an already endangered and stressed species.""Population-level effects" include extinction.But the scientists then stood by as their organizations sold out them and the whales.Under pressure from the White House, the US government has ignored its top scientists and pushed forward to industrialize the oceans and risk the extinction of the North Atlantic right whale."Thrown To The Wind" exposes the reality that the U.S. government agencies and the scientists who work for them either haven't done the basic mapping and acoustic research to back up their claims, have done the research badly, or found what we found and are covering it up.Because politics has corrupted the normal scientific and regulatory process for protecting the North Atlantic right whales, we are urging elected officials at federal and state levels to conduct an investigation, issue subpoenas, and hold public hearings.Saving the North Atlantic right whale is a goal that is within reach and well worth pursuing. Yes, its numbers have plummeted from over 400 to just 340 at the last estimate.The strong reaction to the documentary over the last two weeks, including from members of Congress, gives me hope that things will soon change.When people see the evidence, the American people, their policymakers, and the courts will end this awful destruction of wild nature.The government officials, scientists, and journalists who have been involved in promoting this project should quit their jobs and become whistleblowers before their work kills any more whales.Michael Shellenberger is Founder of Environmental Progress and Public , a Substack publication. @shellenberger