Officials say the whale was a male, believed to be around 5 years old.Atlantic Marine Conservation Society Chief Scientist and Executive Director Rob DiGiovanni Jr. says the whale was over 35 feet long and looks to have been dead for a while."We are currently in the middle of an unusual mortality event for three species of large whales - the humpback whale, the right whale, as well as the minke whale," DiGiovanni says.A necropsy is being done to determine the cause of death.DiGiovanni also says a special ceremony took place for the whale before the necropsy began."We work with the Shinnecock and the Unkachugs to conduct a ceremony to celebrate the spirit of the animal," DiGiovanni says.NOAA fisheries says necropsy reports can take several weeks to months to complete.