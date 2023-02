© RUSSELL CHEYNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Scotland's green-obsessed left-separatist government has been left with egg on its face by revelations that dozens of gigantic onshore wind turbines are having to be hooked up to diesel generators, leaking thousands of litres of hydraulic oil into the countryside.Scottish Power — led by a Spaniard, Ignacio Galan, and actually a subsidiary of Spanish firm Iberdrola — conceded that according to the Sunday Mail, with a whistleblower telling the left-leaning newspaper that problems with the turbines are deep-seated."During December 60 turbines at Arecleoch and 11 at Glenn App were de-energised due to a cabling fault... In order to get these turbines re-energised diesel generators were running for upwards of six hours a day," they revealed."Turbines are regularly offline due to faults where they are taking energy from the grid rather than producing it, and also left operating on half power for long periods due to parts which haven't been replaced," they continued.Indeed, the Record went on to say that"The Scottish Government wants to make our country attractive to foreign investors as 40 per cent of the wind that blows across Europe blows across Scotland. However, that should not mean we put up with our waterways and nature being polluted with carbon from diesel generators and hydraulic oil," the whistleblower complained to the Mail, evidently a true believer in the climate change agenda."People should be aware that, while their energy costs continue to rise, our windfarms are not operating as efficiently as they could be due to corporate greed," they added —Indeed, Richard Tice, the leader of the Reform Party — formerly the Brexit Party — recently complained thatWhat's the advantage of that?" Tice demanded Colin Smyth, a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for the leftist Scottish Labour Party in the region, conceded that "having to use diesel generators to de-ice faulty turbines is environmental madness," attacking Scotland's devolved government — also led by two other leftist parties, namely the separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) in coalition with the Scottish Greens —However, the Labour Party is itself far from free of wind-related fiascos in Wales, where it runs the devolved government, with a 300-foot behemoth of a wind turbine costing millions of pounds toppling over in the country last year and terrifying local villagers, for instance — apparently due to high winds.Wind turbines having issues with wind — the resource they are supposed to be able to tap for renewable energy — was far from unheard of prior to this, with other Welsh turbines lighting up like "giant Catherine wheels" after gales caused them to burst into flames in a 2014 incident, for example.