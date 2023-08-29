© FOX News



"[Carlson] is strongly requesting an interview with Vladimir Putin. It would be great, if someone listens and notifies the president about this."

The popular US anchor has "strongly" requested a meeting with the Russian leader, Margarita Simonyan said...Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has been seeking an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Sunday.On a talk show aired by the Rossiya-1 TV channel, Simonyan said:His last lengthy conversation with a Western journalist was with CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow in October 2021.Carlson was abruptly fired from the channel in April. According to the journalist,which sued the channel for defamation over its coverage of the US 2020 presidential election.the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and interviewed several 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls, including former president Donald Trump and former vice president Mike Pence. He is known as a vocal critic of Washington's military and financial aid to Ukraine during its armed conflict with Russia.