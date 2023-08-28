A preview for you then: Rep James Comer's House Oversight Committee has already assembled a bundle of evidence tracking the exact ways and means of how the Biden family's global bribery operation worked. That includes the bank records, the emails and deal memos, the chronology of meetings, the FBI documents, the phone recordings, the photos of "JB" schmoozing with Hunter's "clients," and the famous video of "Joe Biden" bragging onstage at the Council on Foreign Relations about how he strong-armed Ukraine President Poroshenko into firing General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin.
There's reason to believe that botching that case was well-coordinated with help from the Biden family DOJ "mole," one Alexander S. Mackler, who had served as Senator Joe Biden's press secretary in 2007-08, was campaign manager in 2010 for the Senator's son, Beau Biden (deceased 2015), when he ran for Delaware Attorney General, and from 2014-16 was Deputy Counsel to Veep Joe Biden. Mr. Mackler was later inserted into the Delaware US attorney's office as a prosecutor under David Weiss, from August 2016 to May 2019, while Hunter B's case was under investigation. Did he function as the Bidens' consigliere? Mr. Mackler was logged-in as a White House visitor five times after "Joe Biden" came to occupy it in 2021. Mr. Mackler is alleged to be currently serving as Chief Deputy Attorney General of Delaware (since 2019), but his name has been scrubbed by the agency's website. See for yourself: Delaware Department of Justice
All of which raises the question: will "Joe Biden" really endure this ordeal? Or will the next thirty days be his window for exiting the scene? He is, after all, a mere prop in a show directed by others. Those others would include Barack Obama, who could easily be dragged into an inquiry about the Biden family's criminal adventures in global money-grubbbing when Joe was Veep. How is it possible that President Obama didn't know what the Bidens were up to? (The Intel Community can't be that incompetent.) You see how ugly this thing could get?
So far, the cabal running the "Joe Biden" show has avoided nuclear war as a distraction from what is hands-down the worst scandal in American history, way worse than Watergate. The four absurd Trump prosecutions are all ginned-up now, but may have peaked for distraction power — months of dull procedural wrangling lie ahead. An awful lot of rumors are pinging around lately about a new Covid-19 operation to be sprung on the public any day, with the usual kit of masks, lockdowns, and mandatory vaccinations. Do you really think Americans will comply with another round of this malicious nonsense? Fuggeddabowdit.
