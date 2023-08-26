"A person wishing to stay anonymous has sent me this email by FEMA sent to their nonprofit who is headed to Maui to help with disaster relief. They say they are being asked to STOP posting any images or videos while on the ground effective immediately."

"Out of respect for those who perished, we were asked by Maui County officials to pause on posting on social media and elsewhere new imagery of damage/disaster/debris starting now. They are asking for a full stop on disaster imagery going forward. At this time, we have not been asked to take any photos or video down. Our team on the ground is coordinating with the County for further guidance to ensure we remain fully aligned. Cultural sensitivity is of the utmost importance in all our response and recovery activities to this disaster."

Following the Maui fire disaster, there have been concerns of mishandling and a lack of transparency, with claims of media restrictions on the island.The current media landscape seems determined toespecially evident in the coverage of the Hawaii incident.marked by his repeated "no comment" replies to early queries and frequent vacations during this crisis. His recent visit to Maui only magnified his public relations challenges.Issues like an unutilized warning system, queries about the fire's initial containment, and an alleged delay by a water management official in redirecting water to combat the flames, are notable.Among this muffled media landscape comes an anonymous tip:Anthony Cabasa reported:The August 19 letter reads:"We believe we are the only national media in West Maui," Cain said. "I haven't see any other crews. And they tried to censor us and shut us down. 'West Maui is a media free zone.' We only got through the checkpoints because I'm a property owner in West Maui. They have this place on info lockdown from Waihee to Maalaea.""To be clear, there have been MANY amazing citizen journalists and local news like @MauiNOW is great," he added. "But when you attempt to control information you sow the seed of conspiracy theory. You know a resource that's missing in Maui:."When Sortor was asked if the military ever mobilized to set up camps and supplies for survivors, his response was sobering:Nonetheless, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell insists that she and Biden have been in close communication throughout the entire disaster response.