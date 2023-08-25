© unknown



"I'm a big boy. I can take it. I have fought battles much worse than this. It's not accidental that they've indicted all his [Trump's] lawyers. Never heard of that before in America. The system of justice was politicized and criminalized for politics."

"I get photographed. Isn't that nice? A mugshot of the man who probably put the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail. They are going to degrade themselves by doing a mugshot of me. I'm the same Rudolph Giuliani that took down the mafia, that made New York City the safest city in America."

"They've indicted people in this case, I don't even know who they are. These are just regular people making a normal living. They're going to bankrupt them. They won't convict them."

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday dismissed Georgia charges that he helped former president Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election as politically motivated as he headed to Atlanta to surrender for booking.Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, told reporters outside his New York residence:Giuliani mocked the idea that authorities at the Fulton County jail would likely take his photo, lauding his own history as a Mafia-busting prosecutor in New York.Giuliani served as the mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, guiding the city through the shock of the 9/11 attacks, and has served as a legal adviser to Trump in recent years.Georgia prosecutors have used a scattershot approach in the election subversion case, Giuliani said, predicting the proceedings will eventually be shown to be "a complete hoax and a lie."In addition to Giuliani and Trump,a former campaign attorney for Trump, anda bail bondsman, were booked Tuesday at the Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.Two other defendants,eportedly surrendered on Wednesday.in advance of a Friday noon (1600 GMT) deadline set by authorities in Georgia.Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, is facing four criminal trials as he bids for a return to the White House.