Chinese President Xi Jinping has condemned the "Cold War mentality" still "haunting our world," as he laid out his geopolitical vision at the BRICS summit in South Africa on Wednesday."We gather at a time when the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation," Xi told the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa in Johannesburg. He added that the world "is undergoing major shifts, division and regrouping, leading to more uncertain, unstable and unpredictable developments."The Chinese president has maintained for several years that American hegemony is in decline, and that a more multipolar world - in which Washington must treat "rising" powers like China as equals - is emerging.To avert this, Xi declared on Wednesday that "BRICS countries need to champion the spirit of inclusiveness, advocate peaceful coexistence and harmony between civilizations, and promote respect of all countries in independently choosing their modernization paths.""There are many civilizations and development paths in the world, and this is how the world should be," he stated.Xi was not the only BRICS leader to denounce Western hegemony at the Johannesburg summit. Addressing the conference by video link,