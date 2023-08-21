"It's not an endlessly expanding list of rights - the 'right' to health care, the 'right' to food and housing. That's not freedom, that's dependency. Those aren't rights, those are the rations of slavery - hay and a barn for human cattle."



P.J. O'Rourke

"Between the government which does evil and the people who accept it - there is a certain shameful solidarity."



~ Author: Victor Hugo

Most of you have entered the final stage of your voluntary acceptance of mass slavery, and that slavery is fully dependent on the concept of fear, compliance to a false 'authority,' and total dependence on the very tyrant called government, whose plan is to control the world by controlling the common, ignorant, and apathetic collective crowd called 'the people.'No worries however, because many other excuses, and aspects of control and manipulation will be used as well, but at this point, the 'climate change' hoax is the lynchpin of the future takeover plot.One obvious example of this fear campaign, is the purposely heightened threat of so-called weather anomalies, especially what are conspicuous (intentionally set) fires burning at ridiculously high temperatures, destroying particular properties, towns, cities, and valuable mineral-laden land holdings. These unnatural fire outbreaks began in earnest in early spring, and have continued incessantly since that time.Now there is a fight to see who will take this land in Maui, and by take, I mean exactly that. It has been exposed that many are attempting to buy and gain contracts to build a new 'smart city' on this hallowed ground, and many big players are involved, including Blackrock. Those claiming to help, people like Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey, are already heavily involved, and the governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, has taken control of this, and not to the benefit of those residents and business owners who lost everything. (As an aside, the houses and property of Bezos and Winfrey magically escaped the fire?)But let us not stop here, as during this same year, there were unbelievable train derailments. most all of which involved very poisonous, and toxic materials, the most noted of course, being the purposely released (due to deliberate fire-setting) noxious chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, that poisoned much of the northeast U.S. There were many more incidents of this nature as well.All of these things, and an endless supply of other threats, including the threat of nuclear war, of financial collapse, of food shortages, of extreme inflation leading to extreme prices, to new 'pandemic' emergencies, to travel restrictions, lockdowns, monitoring of all transactions, and of total digitization of the economy in order to control all, are now constant.Given what is happening in open view, the great increase of intentionally-structured disastrous events, the massive transfer of wealth and property, the government's aggressive stance immediately following every manufactured 'weather event' or so-called 'natural' emergency, and the total disregard for life and personal property, how long will it be until this takeover plot becomes fully entrenched in reality?It will be very telling to watch this State terrorism that has been released on Maui, and how the people respond. Will they give up their homes and land that was destroyed by and due to evil forces, or will they demand to keep and hold their property? Will they disallow this totalitarian scum called a governor from his nefarious U.N. plans, and keep what is theirs? Or will they simply allow the State's political class to do as they please with everything they have deliberately destroyed, and become wards (slaves) of the State?Once mass dependence is in place, there will no longer be any chance of a free society.This is without doubt in my opinion, so believe nothing, trust no State representative at any level, trust no mainstream media, and question everything!