"According to the results of a preliminary analysis... the Luna-25 spacecraft switched to a non-designated orbit and ceased to operate due to a collision with the surface of the Moon."

The accident occurred after Luna-25 switched to an incorrect orbit, Russia's space agency says...Russia's Luna-25 automatic interplanetary station has collided with the Moon, space agency Roscosmos has said.the agency explained.A commission involving representatives of several agencies will be assembled to establish the reasons for the loss of the probe, Roscosmos said.The mission aimed to achieve the first ever landing near the south pole of Earth's satellite, known for its difficult terrain.The spacecraft reached lunar orbit earlier this week, sending back high-resolution photos of the dark side of the Moon. Its landing was scheduled to take place on or around August 21.with Roscosmos also saying it wanted to