At least 31 armored personnel carriers were destroyed near one settlement in the Donbass, the outlet has reported...As Ukraine struggles to breach Russian lines during its counteroffensive, the attacks are taking a heavy toll on its armored formations, withof the front, Bild reported on Thursday, citing video materials reviewed by its journalists.According to the report,in the southwestern part of Russia's Donetsk Region after more than a week of fighting,The Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed this information, but did report numerous artillery strikes by Moscow's forces in the area.Citing Russian drone footage, Bild claimed that during the battle for Staromayorskoye,The wrecks of the destroyed vehicles still remain on the battlefield although some damaged armor has been salvaged, the outlet added.Bild described the results asexplaining that Moscow aims to destroy as many Western-supplied armored vehicles as possible."Moscow's army knows that replacing and repairing vehicles is much more difficult for Ukraine than it is for Russia," the article said, noting that while many damaged vehicles can be restored, they have to be transported to repair bases hundreds of kilometers away from the frontline.Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive against Russia in early June, but has so far failed to gain any ground, according to Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry has estimated that since the start of the push, Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 troops as well as over 4,900 pieces of heavy weaponry.In mid-July, Business Insider reported thatwhile around the same time The New York Times claimed, citing Western officials, thatAmid these apparent difficulties - which Ukraine has attributed to delays receiving Western assistance - The Washington Post reported on Friday that US intelligence officials strongly doubted that Kiev would make headway in the southern sector of the front closer to the Crimean Peninsula. Meanwhile, an earlier Newsweek report suggested