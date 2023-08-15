Society's Child
Actress Rachel Zegler trashed 'Snow White's love interest as a stalker, suggested all of character's scenes could be cut in Disney remake
Breitbart
Mon, 14 Aug 2023 00:00 UTC
Zegler made her Snow White comments in an interview excerpt that was aired again Sunday as she cast doubt on the movie's plot given the original was made in 1937 and claimed Snow White's love interest "literally stalks her," adding "weird, weird... so we didn't do that this time."
Instead she said people can look forward to "a very different approach to what is a love story... because it's not really about a love story at all."
The new version of Snow White is set for release in March, 2024.
This is not the first time Zegler has seemed to pledge a totally new "woke" approach to a Disney cinematic masterpiece.
"It's no longer 1937," the actress warned Variety at last year's D23 Disney fan expo where the latest video clip originates from.
"She's not gonna to be saved by the prince, and she's not gonna be dreaming about true love. She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and the leader her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true."
"It's just a really incredible story for young people everywhere to see themselves in," she added.
As Breitbart News reported, Snow White is already generating significant blowback after an unflattering set photos showed the "seven dwarves" are played by a multi-racial, gender-diverse group of hipsters — all but one of whom are full sized.
(Last year, actor Peter Dinklage lambasted the idea of all seven characters being dwarves, sending Disney scrambling to consult with "members of the dwarfism community.")
In what appeared to be a calculated PR maneuver, Disney initially said the photos were fake, only to retract the statement hours later, admitting the images were real but unauthorized thus leaving potential audiences even more confused than previously.
"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right."
When Orwell wrote this, it wasn’t fiction. I think he knew what was coming.
literally stalks her
I don't remember much about it, but I don't imagine there's anything objectionable about Snow White.
But I'll attempt to empathize with woke celebrities. What it reminds me of is the Golden Ass, the Cupid-Psyche story being the only fairy tale I really remember. Cupid's a bit weird to keep Psyche from visiting her father and keeping his identity from her because... fantasy reasons.
Yeah I still wouldn't dare change the story. woke celebrities are morons
Disney is a zombie, a walking dead, a decapitated chicken. If "actors" like Zegler don't realize it, they deserve what's coming.