Puppet Masters
Ex-Zelensky aide says 'dehumanizing Russians' has backfired
RT
Mon, 14 Aug 2023 21:26 UTC
A general Ukrainian effort to "dehumanize" Russians has become the main "mistake" made by the country in the ongoing conflict, Aleksey Arestovich, a former adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday.
Speaking to journalist Yulia Latynina, Arestovich condemned the systemic efforts to "dehumanize" Russians, stating that the strategy has clearly backfired and purportedly only gave Russian troops more reasons to fight.
"The main thing we did was to allow ourselves to dehumanize the Russians. This is our main mistake. At first we held on and then we delved into all that with pleasure. The collective Ukrainians, I mean. We allowed that to pour into the internet," Arestovich stated. He added that such behavior gave average mobilized Russians -not professional soldiers- "an excellent motivation to fight."
The former aide to the Ukrainian president didn't elaborate on when "collective Ukrainians" had switched from what he called "behaving like a European nation" to "demonizing" Russians, with ordinary citizens in a neighboring state "creating an image of an orc."
From the early days of the conflict, Ukrainian propaganda has been actively portraying Russian troops as primitive savages who'd never seen basic home appliances, toilets or even paved roads. This disinformation also alleged widespread looting, as well as the torture and rape of Ukrainians. The charges against Russia were amplified by top officials, among them the then-human rights chief Lyudmila Denisova, who ultimately was sacked after most of the rape claims turned out to be fake.
Senior Ukrainian officials have repeatedly made hateful remarks about Russians during and even well before the years of hostilities between the two countries turned to the recent fighting. For instance, Aleksey Danilov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, claimed earlier this month that a presence of "humanity" was the key difference between Ukrainians and Russians.
"I'm fine with Asians, but Russians are Asians. They have a completely different culture, vision. Our key difference from them is humanity," Danilov stated live on Ukrainian TV, which itself became a heavily censored, state-approved "broadcasting marathon" amid the hostilities.
Moscow has for years voiced outrage over rampant Russophobia in Ukraine, arguing it has been fostered by Kiev into a state-level policy. Ukraine has passed laws severely restricting the use of the Russian language in education, media, and everyday life, with the situation deteriorating even further after the conflict between the two nations escalated to military action in February 2022.
Comment: Arestovich resigned in January of 2023. Reseau International reported at the time:
Alexei Arestovich, born in the Soviet Republic of Georgia, a former soldier, who became an influencer and adviser to the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency, was forced to resign for having dared to affirm in front of the cameras that the 44 dead and 77 injured during the he collapse of the building in Dniepropetrovsk is not due to the missile fired by Russia, but to the Ukrainian air defense system, which hijacked this missile. All fanatical regimes devour their children, Arestovich just fell.
[...]
After this recognition of the direct responsibility of the Ukrainian air defense system in the tragedy in the building in Dnepropetrovsk, Arestovich was the object of a very large-scale attack. The Ukrainian Military Command denied, saying in passing that their air defense is incapable of protecting against these Russian missiles anyway ... Arestovich tried to go back on his words, then apologized to the victims and finally resigned on January 17 : " I made a serious mistake, I'm leaving. »
[...]
This error is actually twofold. First of all, it led the Ukrainian army to publicly recognize the fallibility of the Ukrainian air defense system, which was nevertheless presented as infallible. Then, he questions the dominant Atlanticist discourse, according to which Russia is aiming at civilian targets. In times of warrior fanaticism, it is unforgivable and it has not been forgiven him. The Office of the Ukrainian Presidency accepted his resignation.
[...]
Thus, Russia is not a war criminal, if it comes to terrible "collateral damage"... When RFI recognizes that Russia's "real targets" are legitimate targets, "as dramatic and revolting as they are ". It's not just a question of "good words", but of political will: not everything can be said in time of war, because you have to construct the figure of the enemy, a figure without nuances. He was reckless, believing himself to be above the general rules of survival in these puppet regimes. And it's not the first time - these days, Arestovich also began to criticize the repressions of the SBU (the Ukrainian KGB) against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which makes the headlines of Fox News.
- Top Ukrainian official reveals help from Western spies
- Attempt by Kiev to invade Crimea would result in 'extermination of 200,000' of Ukraine's troops - former advisor to Zelensky
- Zelensky aide cautions Ukrainians against calling for 'revenge on civilians, children & POWs' after media scandals
- Zelensky adviser Arestovich finally admits to huge Ukrainian military losses
- "Infantry pours blood in liters": Arestovich breaks all Ukrainian propaganda (VIDEO)
Such a silly thing for them to do.