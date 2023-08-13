© social network



The head of the region Sergey Aksenov has reported that two projectiles have been downed and the key transport infrastructure remains intact...the region's head, Sergey Aksenov, reported on his Telegram channel on Saturday. Photos and videos have been circulating on social media depicting what appears to be several columns of smoke coming from the transport infrastructure.In his post, Aksenov wrote: "He added that theand called on local residents to remain calm.Meanwhile, Aksenov's aide Oleg Kryuchkov, revealed on his Telegram channel thatHe also wrote that the Crimean Bridge would be reopened to vehicles "very soon."Later in the day Aksenov issued another message, saying thatover the Kerch Strait. The official also expressed gratitude to the Russian air defenses for their "professionalism."According to the Russian Defense Ministry,It said Russian air defenses had "detected the Ukrainian rocket in a timely manner and intercepted it in mid-air." The statement added that the foiled missile attack had not caused any casualties or destruction.Commenting on the latest attempted missile strikes on the Crimean bridge as well as a separate thwarted drone attack on the peninsula early on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswomanstrongly condemned these "terrorist attacks." She went on to stress thatAccording to the Russian diplomat, Kiev is targeting the transport artery in retaliation for its faltering counteroffensive, which has so far failed to live up to high expectations.Zakharova concluded that by engaging in such "barbaric actions," Ukraine is showing its true face to the international community. The official also warned that Russia would retaliate.On July 17, two seaborne explosive-laden drones rammed into the Crimean Bridge, causing one of its inner segments to collapse. The attack claimed the lives of two adults, leaving their teenage daughter seriously injured, and orphaned.President Vladimir Putin described that incident as "yet another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime," adding that the bridge was not being used for the transport of military supplies.Late last month,The explosion killed several civilians and seriously damaged the bridge's structure.The bridge was built in 2018 to connect Crimea to the Russian mainland.