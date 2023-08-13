© Lev Radin/Light Rocket/Pacific Press/Getty Images



"It will be a very difficult political season, I warn everyone. These voices [calling for talks] are getting louder. We will do everything within the framework of international and criminal law to ensure that these voices fade away."

"He believes that autumn will be a difficult test for Ukraine due to calls for negotiations, as he and the Kiev elite are held hostage by easy money coming from the West. The longer the fighting goes on, the more they will earn, the more they demand from the US, the EU. Still, the people of Ukraine will not see most of the funds since the aid will be ransacked."

Kiev's Western backers will increasingly push the country to negotiate with Russia, Dmitry Kuleba predicts...Ukraine is heading for a "very difficult political season," with the country likely to be pushed into negotiating with Russia, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has said.He promised to do everything to resist efforts to coerce the country into seeking a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.Quoted by Ukrainian media, Kuleba on Saturday said:with the country's President Vladimir Zelensky even introducing specific legislation last fall thatOn the other hand,which has continued for a year-and-a-half.Kuleba's take on the upcoming autumn was ridiculed bywho represents Crimea in the country's upper chamber, the Federation Council. He suggested the diplomat and the Ukrainian leadership as a whole were actually worried about Western aid eventually drying up.Tsekov told Russian media:Over the course of the ongoing conflict, the West has poured extensive military and financial aid into Ukraine, with the US alone allocating around $100 billion.