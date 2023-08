© Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts/AP



A federal judge on Friday refused to accept the government-proposed protective order in former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6-related indictment and instead sought to find a middle ground on communication restrictions on the case.United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan said at the start of the hearing thatthat prosecutors say proves Trump conspired to overturn the 2020 election, interrupt Congress, and impede on people's right to have their vote counted.In seeking the protective order, special counsel Jack Smith's team pointed to a post on Trump's Truth Social platform in whichProsecutors suggested that Trump could attempt to share secret grand jury information that could have "harmful chilling effects on witnesses."Chutkan said it wasHowever, she did broaden the definition of "sensitive" discovery materials toAlthough Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, wasAnd citing recent "inflammatory" comments Trump has made on social media, Chutkan appeared to warn the former president toward the end of the hearing:and Windom did the majority of the talking on Friday.Lauro spoke repeatedly about the "enormous burden" his client was facing with multiple ongoing cases, including a separate federal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents along with a criminal case in New York and a looming indictment in Georgia.Windom vehemently pushed back on the notion that Trump should be allowed to review the materials accessible in the case alone, remarking on Trump's "tendency" to hold onto materials.But Chutkan said that Lauro's argument was undercut because Trump had already agreed with a provision of a protective order in the Florida case for his attorneys to be in the room with him.but noted that counsel must review any notes Trump takes to ensure no personal identifying information is retained.Trump won't be allowed access to electronic devices while reviewing the materials.